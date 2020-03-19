Is It Crazy To Buy Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) And Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

The shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hoegh LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $19. Berenberg was of a view that HMLP is Hold in its latest report on September 06, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that HMLP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -21.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -44.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.67 while ending the day at $5.64. During the trading session, a total of 700137.0 shares were traded which represents a -286.79% decline from the average session volume which is 181010.0 shares. HMLP had ended its last session trading at $10.12. Hoegh LNG Partners LP currently has a market cap of $209.75 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.42, with a beta of 1.40. Hoegh LNG Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HMLP 52-week low price stands at $7.18 while its 52-week high price is $19.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hoegh LNG Partners LP generated 40.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that CLM’s 50-day SMA is 10.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.27. The stock has a high of $12.48 for the year while the low is $7.01. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 922.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sit Investment Associates, Inc. sold more CLM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sit Investment Associates, Inc. selling -410,691 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,618,425 shares of CLM, with a total valuation of $64,264,907. Yakira Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,661,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. increased its Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,179,061 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,129 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. which are valued at $11,448,682. In the same vein, Karpus Management, Inc. increased its Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 360,323 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 920,186 shares and is now valued at $8,935,006.