Is It Crazy To Buy Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) And CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

The shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $89 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clean Harbors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. UBS was of a view that CLH is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Needham thinks that CLH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $85.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -26.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -33.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $30.56 while ending the day at $31.36. During the trading session, a total of 868033.0 shares were traded which represents a -97.39% decline from the average session volume which is 439760.0 shares. CLH had ended its last session trading at $47.17. Clean Harbors Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 45.03, with a beta of 1.71. Clean Harbors Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CLH 52-week low price stands at $42.80 while its 52-week high price is $88.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clean Harbors Inc. generated 371.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 78.57%. Clean Harbors Inc. has the potential to record 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.04% to reach $24.01/share. It started the day trading at $19.98 and traded between $17.73 and $18.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRH’s 50-day SMA is 35.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.12. The stock has a high of $40.88 for the year while the low is $21.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 719132.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.57%, as 795,145 CLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of CRH plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 861.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more CRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 277,059 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,964,929 shares of CRH, with a total valuation of $337,611,795. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $327,696,880 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CRH plc shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,595,388 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 127,885 shares of CRH plc which are valued at $87,931,745. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CRH plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,127,900 shares and is now valued at $72,093,252. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of CRH plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.