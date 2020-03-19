Is It Crazy To Buy Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) And Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cisco Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $53. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CSCO is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CSCO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.98.

The shares of the company added by 4.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.31 while ending the day at $37.12. During the trading session, a total of 56.73 million shares were traded which represents a -104.01% decline from the average session volume which is 27.81 million shares. CSCO had ended its last session trading at $35.50. Cisco Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $175.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CSCO 52-week low price stands at $32.40 while its 52-week high price is $58.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cisco Systems Inc. generated 8.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Cisco Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $97. Rosenblatt also rated MANH as Initiated on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $100 suggesting that MANH could surge by 63.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.93% to reach $102.25/share. It started the day trading at $44.00 and traded between $36.105 and $37.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MANH’s 50-day SMA is 75.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.65. The stock has a high of $90.46 for the year while the low is $42.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.13%, as 4.71M CSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.50% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.41, while the P/B ratio is 16.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 486.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MANH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 202,337 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,962,944 shares of MANH, with a total valuation of $469,023,908. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more MANH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $402,813,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Manhattan Associates Inc. shares by 2.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,848,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 137,513 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. which are valued at $393,942,296. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Manhattan Associates Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,043,845 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,906,616 shares and is now valued at $330,509,654. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Manhattan Associates Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.