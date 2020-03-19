Is It Crazy To Buy Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) And Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2017. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ambac Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2016, to Sell the AMBC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2016. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Neutral rating by MKM Partners in its report released on August 11, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.50. MKM Partners was of a view that AMBC is Neutral in its latest report on November 11, 2014. MKM Partners thinks that AMBC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -29.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -35.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.74 while ending the day at $9.36. During the trading session, a total of 902558.0 shares were traded which represents a -208.6% decline from the average session volume which is 292470.0 shares. AMBC had ended its last session trading at $14.43. AMBC 52-week low price stands at $13.20 while its 52-week high price is $22.90.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Equal Weight. Wells Fargo also rated RIG as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that RIG could surge by 83.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.16% to reach $6.83/share. It started the day trading at $1.29 and traded between $1.01 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 4.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.07. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 65.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.24%, as 76.54M AMBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.39% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 85,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,235,506 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $178,338,945. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $177,645,123 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,626,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,156 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $166,250,212. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,197,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,113,682 shares and is now valued at $87,480,835. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.