Is A Downturn Overdue? Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)?

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $30 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Neutral the SPCE stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12.43. Vertical Research was of a view that SPCE is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.06 while ending the day at $10.56. During the trading session, a total of 14.2 million shares were traded which represents a 27.24% incline from the average session volume which is 19.51 million shares. SPCE had ended its last session trading at $12.66. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 SPCE 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $42.49.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. generated 492.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Piper Sandler also rated BRY as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that BRY could surge by 79.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.83% to reach $9.07/share. It started the day trading at $2.41 and traded between $1.82 and $1.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRY’s 50-day SMA is 6.6200 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.8100. The stock has a high of $13.29 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.20%, as 2.78M SPCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Berry Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 796.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oaktree Capital Management LP bought more BRY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP purchasing 21,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,913,313 shares of BRY, with a total valuation of $82,257,804. Benefit Street Partners LLC meanwhile sold more BRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,445,153 worth of shares.

Similarly, CarVal Investors LLC decreased its Berry Corporation shares by 9.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,577,849 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -555,622 shares of Berry Corporation which are valued at $35,530,898. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Berry Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 415,549 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,491,667 shares and is now valued at $34,981,919. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Berry Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.