Is A Downturn Overdue? Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA), CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)?

The shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been pegged with a rating of Reduce by Instinet in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2017. Instinet wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Under Armour Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2016. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on October 26, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Mizuho was of a view that UA is Neutral in its latest report on October 26, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that UA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 20 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.25 while ending the day at $7.39. During the trading session, a total of 6.42 million shares were traded which represents a -91.55% decline from the average session volume which is 3.35 million shares. UA had ended its last session trading at $8.96. UA 52-week low price stands at $8.07 while its 52-week high price is $24.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Under Armour Inc. generated 788.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Under Armour Inc. has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Canaccord Genuity also rated CXW as Reiterated on February 10, 2017, with its price target of $34 suggesting that CXW could surge by 61.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.67% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.34 and traded between $9.12 and $9.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CXW’s 50-day SMA is 15.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.02. The stock has a high of $24.38 for the year while the low is $10.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.33%, as 3.27M UA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.78% of CoreCivic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CXW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 273,996 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,065,575 shares of CXW, with a total valuation of $267,551,166. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CXW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,434,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CoreCivic Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,264,371 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 217,468 shares of CoreCivic Inc. which are valued at $77,965,335. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CoreCivic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,909 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,776,506 shares and is now valued at $55,930,054. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of CoreCivic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.