Is A Downturn Overdue? Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)?

The shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synchrony Financial, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. Goldman was of a view that SYF is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SYF is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.15 while ending the day at $13.93. During the trading session, a total of 13.58 million shares were traded which represents a -76.83% decline from the average session volume which is 7.68 million shares. SYF had ended its last session trading at $17.46. Synchrony Financial currently has a market cap of $9.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 1.27. SYF 52-week low price stands at $16.10 while its 52-week high price is $38.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. Synchrony Financial has the potential to record 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Wolfe Research also rated WEN as Initiated on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that WEN could surge by 68.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.86% to reach $23.75/share. It started the day trading at $9.866 and traded between $6.82 and $7.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEN’s 50-day SMA is 20.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.52. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $10.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.25%, as 8.18M SYF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.38% of The Wendy’s Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.84, while the P/B ratio is 3.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -58.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Trian Fund Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,630,629 shares of WEN, with a total valuation of $502,786,276. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $319,273,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Wendy’s Company shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,609,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 91,343 shares of The Wendy’s Company which are valued at $294,704,169. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its The Wendy’s Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 971,407 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,852,167 shares and is now valued at $129,368,913. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of The Wendy’s Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.