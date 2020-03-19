Is A Downturn Overdue? Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)?

The shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $73 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synaptics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Hold the SYNA stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $77. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Summit Insights was of a view that SYNA is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that SYNA is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $84.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.4101 while ending the day at $48.36. During the trading session, a total of 860260.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.27% decline from the average session volume which is 833020.0 shares. SYNA had ended its last session trading at $58.29. Synaptics Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 SYNA 52-week low price stands at $26.34 while its 52-week high price is $84.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Synaptics Incorporated generated 424.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.63%. Synaptics Incorporated has the potential to record 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Chardan Capital Markets also rated NVTA as Initiated on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NVTA could surge by 75.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.64% to reach $31.08/share. It started the day trading at $9.57 and traded between $7.58 and $7.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVTA’s 50-day SMA is 19.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.21. The stock has a high of $28.75 for the year while the low is $8.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.15%, as 20.60M SYNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.80% of Invitae Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -51.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more NVTA shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,509,132 shares of NVTA, with a total valuation of $214,176,110. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more NVTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,962,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its Invitae Corporation shares by 3.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,097,165 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 304,487 shares of Invitae Corporation which are valued at $185,400,223. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Invitae Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,318,766 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,107,351 shares and is now valued at $124,467,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Invitae Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.