Is A Downturn Overdue? Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)?

The shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Methanex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Market Perform the MEOH stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MEOH is Outperform in its latest report on October 02, 2019. Cowen thinks that MEOH is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.10 while ending the day at $10.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -129.27% decline from the average session volume which is 531640.0 shares. MEOH had ended its last session trading at $12.18. Methanex Corporation currently has a market cap of $906.89 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.12, with a beta of 1.83. Methanex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MEOH 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $60.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Methanex Corporation generated 857.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -461.54%. Methanex Corporation has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is now rated as Underperform. Morgan Stanley also rated TDG as Resumed on June 04, 2019, with its price target of $520 suggesting that TDG could surge by 62.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $315.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.97% to reach $652.00/share. It started the day trading at $283.37 and traded between $200.06 and $245.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDG’s 50-day SMA is 580.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 538.35. The stock has a high of $673.51 for the year while the low is $295.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.35%, as 2.03M MEOH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.95% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 534.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TDG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 42,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,409,190 shares of TDG, with a total valuation of $3,017,300,274. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more TDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,930,079,987 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its TransDigm Group Incorporated shares by 1.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,916,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,213 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated which are valued at $1,626,946,019. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its TransDigm Group Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 203,021 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,834,900 shares and is now valued at $1,581,335,569. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of TransDigm Group Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.