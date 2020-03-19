Is A Downturn Overdue? FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN), Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)?

The shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on July 10, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FTI Consulting Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FCN is Hold in its latest report on October 28, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that FCN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $153.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.22.

The shares of the company added by 11.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $112.305 while ending the day at $131.69. During the trading session, a total of 862515.0 shares were traded which represents a -189.18% decline from the average session volume which is 298260.0 shares. FCN had ended its last session trading at $118.47. FTI Consulting Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.66, with a beta of 0.36. FTI Consulting Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 FCN 52-week low price stands at $72.94 while its 52-week high price is $130.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FTI Consulting Inc. generated 369.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -103.75%. FTI Consulting Inc. has the potential to record 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $46.50. Compass Point also rated WBS as Upgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $53 suggesting that WBS could surge by 57.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.72% to reach $47.55/share. It started the day trading at $26.62 and traded between $19.60 and $20.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBS’s 50-day SMA is 43.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.60. The stock has a high of $56.71 for the year while the low is $22.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.76%, as 2.61M FCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Webster Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 398,914 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,700,399 shares of WBS, with a total valuation of $406,294,150. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $342,458,986 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,888,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,351 shares of Webster Financial Corporation which are valued at $299,524,522. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,361 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,037,011 shares and is now valued at $115,315,308. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Webster Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.