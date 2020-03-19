Is A Downturn Overdue? Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK), Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)?

The shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $240 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Buy the DECK stock while also putting a $217 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $207. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Robert W. Baird was of a view that DECK is Outperform in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that DECK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 195.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $200.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $78.70 while ending the day at $91.16. During the trading session, a total of 919284.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.99% decline from the average session volume which is 525340.0 shares. DECK had ended its last session trading at $110.73. Deckers Outdoor Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 0.77. Deckers Outdoor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 DECK 52-week low price stands at $99.07 while its 52-week high price is $203.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $7.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Deckers Outdoor Corporation generated 616.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.1%. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has the potential to record 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.02% to reach $76.00/share. It started the day trading at $43.65 and traded between $30.02 and $32.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYNH’s 50-day SMA is 61.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.51. The stock has a high of $74.25 for the year while the low is $36.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.98%, as 6.62M DECK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.81% of Syneos Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 672.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SYNH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 30,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,984,916 shares of SYNH, with a total valuation of $505,844,429. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SYNH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $505,745,729 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Syneos Health Inc. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,724,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 137,037 shares of Syneos Health Inc. which are valued at $235,978,560. In the same vein, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its Syneos Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,944,215 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,937,419 shares and is now valued at $186,085,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Syneos Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.