Is A Downturn Overdue? Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)?

The shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel Nicolaus in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2007. Stifel Nicolaus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.34.

During the trading session, a total of 570922.0 shares were traded which represents a -155.95% decline from the average session volume which is 223060.0 shares. CIK had ended its last session trading at $2.49. CIK 52-week low price stands at $2.36 while its 52-week high price is $3.45.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.42% to reach $13.76/share. It started the day trading at $7.10 and traded between $5.89 and $6.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGAL’s 50-day SMA is 13.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.42. The stock has a high of $39.22 for the year while the low is $6.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.40%, as 2.44M CIK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more GGAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 144,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,340,258 shares of GGAL, with a total valuation of $42,220,861. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GGAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,800,664 worth of shares.

Similarly, INCA Investments LLC decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by 22.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,089,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -610,360 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. which are valued at $26,411,786. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 543,566 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,651,297 shares and is now valued at $20,872,394. Following these latest developments, around 53.40% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.