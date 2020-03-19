Is A Downturn Overdue? ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)?

The shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ASML Holding N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that ASML is Outperform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. ABN Amro thinks that ASML is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $313.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $191.2542 while ending the day at $196.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.13 million shares were traded which represents a -229.64% decline from the average session volume which is 948570.0 shares. ASML had ended its last session trading at $238.34. ASML Holding N.V. currently has a market cap of $93.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.23, with a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ASML 52-week low price stands at $182.77 while its 52-week high price is $319.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ASML Holding N.V. generated 3.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.01%. ASML Holding N.V. has the potential to record 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.28% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.05 and traded between $6.16 and $6.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COWN’s 50-day SMA is 15.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.60. The stock has a high of $18.36 for the year while the low is $7.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.59%, as 3.78M ASML shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.82% of Cowen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 288.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The FIAM LLC bought more COWN shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The FIAM LLC purchasing 655,105 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,309,212 shares of COWN, with a total valuation of $34,568,904. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,773,215 worth of shares.

Similarly, Philadelphia Financial Management… increased its Cowen Inc. shares by 30.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,884,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 443,028 shares of Cowen Inc. which are valued at $28,218,225. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Cowen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.