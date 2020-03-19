Expensive Market, What To Buy? Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $140 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zoom Video Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Equal Weight the ZM stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. JP Morgan was of a view that ZM is Overweight in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Guggenheim thinks that ZM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.56.

The shares of the company added by 6.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $108.85 while ending the day at $118.71. During the trading session, a total of 13.47 million shares were traded which represents a -113.77% decline from the average session volume which is 6.3 million shares. ZM had ended its last session trading at $111.10. Zoom Video Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 ZM 52-week low price stands at $59.94 while its 52-week high price is $129.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. JP Morgan also rated BIG as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that BIG could surge by 47.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.53% to reach $20.86/share. It started the day trading at $13.6445 and traded between $10.15 and $11.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIG’s 50-day SMA is 23.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.13. The stock has a high of $39.53 for the year while the low is $10.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.90%, as 7.81M ZM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.24% of Big Lots Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 93,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,720,151 shares of BIG, with a total valuation of $90,435,587. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,336,382 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its Big Lots Inc. shares by 1,184.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,212,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,962,343 shares of Big Lots Inc. which are valued at $50,787,143. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Big Lots Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,380,162 shares and is now valued at $37,630,361. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Big Lots Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.