Expensive Market, What To Buy? Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

The shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pitney Bowes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on June 01, 2018, to Buy the PBI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2017. Loop Capital was of a view that PBI is Hold in its latest report on July 28, 2017. Sidoti thinks that PBI is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.59 while ending the day at $2.61. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -37.79% decline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. PBI had ended its last session trading at $3.15. Pitney Bowes Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PBI 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $7.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pitney Bowes Inc. generated 924.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Pitney Bowes Inc. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Piper Jaffray also rated FBC as Downgrade on April 25, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that FBC could surge by 50.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.71% to reach $40.79/share. It started the day trading at $25.136 and traded between $20.1101 and $20.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FBC’s 50-day SMA is 34.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.42. The stock has a high of $40.00 for the year while the low is $23.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1063122.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.32%, as 953,408 PBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 295.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FBC shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 969,294 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,011,454 shares of FBC, with a total valuation of $159,765,154. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more FBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $146,962,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares by 19.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,522,842 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 582,277 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $112,308,203. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,469 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,498,002 shares and is now valued at $47,756,304. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.