Expensive Market, What To Buy? LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC), ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The shares of LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LTC Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that LTC is Underperform in its latest report on May 23, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that LTC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $45.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.49 while ending the day at $25.30. During the trading session, a total of 726093.0 shares were traded which represents a -140.98% decline from the average session volume which is 301310.0 shares. LTC had ended its last session trading at $31.69. LTC Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.15, with a beta of 0.53. LTC 52-week low price stands at $27.22 while its 52-week high price is $53.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. LTC Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.48% to reach $70.41/share. It started the day trading at $20.30 and traded between $12.16 and $15.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 67.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.74. The stock has a high of $78.48 for the year while the low is $20.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.20%, as 11.40M LTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -90,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,356,551 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $3,159,629,083. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,835,040,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 8.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,734,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,793,003 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $1,450,138,850. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,363,939 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,972,893 shares and is now valued at $932,271,421. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.