Expensive Market, What To Buy? Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the KOS stock while also putting a $1.10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $4. Bernstein was of a view that KOS is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that KOS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.501 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 12.74 million shares were traded which represents a -50.27% decline from the average session volume which is 8.48 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $0.69. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KOS 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 228.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Needham also rated ON as Reiterated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $28 suggesting that ON could surge by 61.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.84% to reach $22.15/share. It started the day trading at $10.98 and traded between $8.17 and $8.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ON’s 50-day SMA is 20.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.26. The stock has a high of $25.92 for the year while the low is $10.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.28%, as 26.79M KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.60% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more ON shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 512,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,337,879 shares of ON, with a total valuation of $771,364,822. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $718,886,987 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by 17.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,469,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,866,386 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $437,941,579. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,209,452 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,258,066 shares and is now valued at $359,355,512. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.