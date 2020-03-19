Expensive Market, What To Buy? Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

The shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jack in the Box Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Neutral the JACK stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $102. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Wedbush was of a view that JACK is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Goldman thinks that JACK is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.81 while ending the day at $18.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -214.16% decline from the average session volume which is 575790.0 shares. JACK had ended its last session trading at $23.25. Jack in the Box Inc. currently has a market cap of $499.89 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.72, with a beta of 0.62. JACK 52-week low price stands at $22.76 while its 52-week high price is $93.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Jack in the Box Inc. generated 38.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Jack in the Box Inc. has the potential to record 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. SunTrust also rated WGO as Reiterated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that WGO could surge by 66.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.60% to reach $60.63/share. It started the day trading at $26.66 and traded between $19.71 and $20.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WGO’s 50-day SMA is 51.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.90. The stock has a high of $63.45 for the year while the low is $26.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.21%, as 3.58M JACK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.82% of Winnebago Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 718.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WGO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 230,406 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,589,224 shares of WGO, with a total valuation of $238,134,833. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more WGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,364,087 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by 9.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,019,175 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 173,959 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. which are valued at $104,774,991. In the same vein, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,247 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,985,094 shares and is now valued at $103,006,528. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.