Expensive Market, What To Buy? Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE), Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

The shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $43 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the HE stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $38. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HE is Neutral in its latest report on July 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that HE is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $42.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.35.

The shares of the company added by 8.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $45.80 while ending the day at $53.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -232.07% decline from the average session volume which is 578470.0 shares. HE had ended its last session trading at $49.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.47, with a beta of 0.40. HE 52-week low price stands at $38.25 while its 52-week high price is $52.96.

The Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. generated 227.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. H.C. Wainwright also rated AKBA as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that AKBA could surge by 72.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.29% to reach $15.04/share. It started the day trading at $4.97 and traded between $3.805 and $4.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKBA’s 50-day SMA is 8.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.41. The stock has a high of $10.53 for the year while the low is $2.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.55%, as 7.43M HE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.51% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Baupost Group LLC sold more AKBA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling -4,900,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,571,453 shares of AKBA, with a total valuation of $173,598,788. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AKBA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $81,173,113 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares by 16.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,737,120 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 947,559 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $59,758,254. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.