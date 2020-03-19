Expensive Market, What To Buy? Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

The shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Craft Brew Alliance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Maxim Group was of a view that BREW is Buy in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that BREW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.71 while ending the day at $11.11. During the trading session, a total of 631473.0 shares were traded which represents a -163.12% decline from the average session volume which is 239990.0 shares. BREW had ended its last session trading at $13.60. Craft Brew Alliance Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BREW 52-week low price stands at $7.11 while its 52-week high price is $17.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Craft Brew Alliance Inc. generated 469000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.22%. Craft Brew Alliance Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. CapitalOne also rated EPRT as Initiated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that EPRT could surge by 70.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.11% to reach $26.17/share. It started the day trading at $9.815 and traded between $6.08 and $7.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPRT’s 50-day SMA is 24.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.50. The stock has a high of $29.34 for the year while the low is $9.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.99%, as 3.01M BREW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -64.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EPRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 111.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,168,857 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,677,021 shares of EPRT, with a total valuation of $267,520,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EPRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,913,979 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.