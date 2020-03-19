Expensive Market, What To Buy? Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

The shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Mkt Perform the APLS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $36. Credit Suisse was of a view that APLS is Neutral in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that APLS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.10.

The shares of the company added by 11.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.85 while ending the day at $20.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -2.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. APLS had ended its last session trading at $17.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 APLS 52-week low price stands at $16.88 while its 52-week high price is $45.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 351.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. RBC Capital Mkts also rated KNOP as Reiterated on May 17, 2016, with its price target of $22 suggesting that KNOP could surge by 61.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.61% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.60 and traded between $8.73 and $8.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KNOP’s 50-day SMA is 17.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.85. The stock has a high of $20.97 for the year while the low is $10.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 62985.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.46%, as 62,696 APLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 157.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more KNOP shares, increasing its portfolio by 58.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 974,968 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,639,943 shares of KNOP, with a total valuation of $43,163,068.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,788,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP which are valued at $29,236,285. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 318,950 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,014,861 shares and is now valued at $16,592,977. Following these latest developments, around 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.