Expensive Market, What To Buy? Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

The shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.30 price target. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Sell the AR stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.50. JP Morgan was of a view that AR is Underweight in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Goldman thinks that AR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.04. During the trading session, a total of 19.37 million shares were traded which represents a -49.93% decline from the average session volume which is 12.92 million shares. AR had ended its last session trading at $1.25. Antero Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AR 52-week low price stands at $0.91 while its 52-week high price is $9.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1400.0%. Antero Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.27% to reach $8.67/share. It started the day trading at $0.95 and traded between $0.7478 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEIP’s 50-day SMA is 2.1000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9800. The stock has a high of $3.41 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 81.57%, as 1.87M AR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 602.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -51.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.42% over the last six months.

BVF Partners LP meanwhile bought more MEIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,318,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its MEI Pharma Inc. shares by 165.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,415,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,750,000 shares of MEI Pharma Inc. which are valued at $8,521,272. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MEI Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.