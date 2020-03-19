Expensive Market, What To Buy? American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

The shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $53 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Campus Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2019, to Buy the ACC stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ACC is Neutral in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Argus thinks that ACC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.64 while ending the day at $22.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -104.1% decline from the average session volume which is 955390.0 shares. ACC had ended its last session trading at $27.33. American Campus Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.15, with a beta of 0.56. ACC 52-week low price stands at $24.74 while its 52-week high price is $50.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. American Campus Communities Inc. has the potential to record 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.58% to reach $52.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.34 and traded between $12.83 and $14.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCRI’s 50-day SMA is 47.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.09. The stock has a high of $57.57 for the year while the low is $15.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 448757.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.24%, as 416,267 ACC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.44% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 169.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MCRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 56,283 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,755,804 shares of MCRI, with a total valuation of $83,014,413. Park West Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more MCRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,302,854 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lafitte Capital Management LP decreased its Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares by 10.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 886,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -100,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. which are valued at $41,921,143. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,692 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 787,287 shares and is now valued at $37,222,929. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.