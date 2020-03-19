Expensive Market, What To Buy? Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

The shares of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altus Midstream Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Equal Weight the ALTM stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 04, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on December 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 506684.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.05% incline from the average session volume which is 557110.0 shares. ALTM had ended its last session trading at $1.00. Altus Midstream Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ALTM 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $6.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Altus Midstream Company generated 5.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Altus Midstream Company has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $63. Goldman also rated NEP as Downgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $63 suggesting that NEP could surge by 46.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.26% to reach $59.90/share. It started the day trading at $42.63 and traded between $29.01 and $32.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEP’s 50-day SMA is 55.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.90. The stock has a high of $61.87 for the year while the low is $38.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.87%, as 2.38M ALTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.84% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 582.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… sold more NEP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… selling -664,379 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,427,395 shares of NEP, with a total valuation of $370,667,870. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more NEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $318,585,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jennison Associates LLC increased its NextEra Energy Partners LP shares by 8.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,699,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 279,675 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP which are valued at $213,351,318. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its NextEra Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,296,282 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,694,806 shares and is now valued at $155,409,462. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of NextEra Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.