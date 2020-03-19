Expensive Market, What To Buy? AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

The shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AGNC Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Outperform the AGNC stock while also putting a $20.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that AGNC is Sector Perform in its latest report on October 03, 2019. UBS thinks that AGNC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.25 while ending the day at $9.73. During the trading session, a total of 33.65 million shares were traded which represents a -300.08% decline from the average session volume which is 8.41 million shares. AGNC had ended its last session trading at $11.81. AGNC 52-week low price stands at $11.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.77%. AGNC Investment Corp. has the potential to record 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Edward Jones published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is now rated as Buy. Mizuho also rated O as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $84 suggesting that O could surge by 48.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.90% to reach $82.20/share. It started the day trading at $52.484 and traded between $40.00 and $42.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that O’s 50-day SMA is 75.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.55. The stock has a high of $84.92 for the year while the low is $51.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.41%, as 9.69M AGNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Realty Income Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more O shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,161,903 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,424,493 shares of O, with a total valuation of $3,795,009,048. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more O shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,824,271,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Realty Income Corporation shares by 8.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,698,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,914,787 shares of Realty Income Corporation which are valued at $1,570,753,112. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Realty Income Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,782,030 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,312,401 shares and is now valued at $601,734,708. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Realty Income Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.