Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.85% on 03/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $19.46 before closing at $30.00. Intraday shares traded counted 8.31 million, which was -223.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.57M. APO’s previous close was $31.20 while the outstanding shares total 473.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.73, and a growth ratio of 1.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 29.60, with weekly volatility at 24.86% and ATR at 3.71. The APO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.69 and a $52.67 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Apollo Global Management Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.55 billion million total, with 1.5 billion as their total liabilities.

APO were able to record 1.04 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 958.43 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.08 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Apollo Global Management Inc. recorded a total of 914.77 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 112.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 23.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 914.77 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 599.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 473.40M with the revenue now reading 0.66 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APO attractive?

In related news, Senior Managing Director, ROWAN MARC J sold 238,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.78, for a total value of 10,184,619. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Managing Director, ROWAN MARC J now sold 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,483,058. Also, Senior Managing Director, ROWAN MARC J sold 87,835 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 43.45 per share, with a total market value of 3,816,826. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Managing Director, ROWAN MARC J now holds 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,978,320. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.00%.

11 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apollo Global Management Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.00.