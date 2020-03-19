Analysts Turn Mixed On The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI)

The shares of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sandler O’Neill in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Sandler O’Neill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2017. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TBBK is Neutral in its latest report on November 30, 2016. Raymond James thinks that TBBK is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.57 while ending the day at $3.58. During the trading session, a total of 808080.0 shares were traded which represents a -152.6% decline from the average session volume which is 319900.0 shares. TBBK had ended its last session trading at $4.63. The Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $240.33 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.33, with a beta of 1.17. TBBK 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $13.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -72.22%. The Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on October 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19.50. FBR & Co. also rated CHMI as Reiterated on March 28, 2017, with its price target of $18.50 suggesting that CHMI could surge by 69.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -40.33% to reach $15.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.65 and traded between $4.12 and $4.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHMI’s 50-day SMA is 14.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.34. The stock has a high of $18.34 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 486128.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.04%, as 432,460 TBBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 212.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -61.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CHMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 52,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,488,807 shares of CHMI, with a total valuation of $21,230,388. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,748,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares by 17.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 762,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 113,800 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation which are valued at $10,866,947. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,149 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 519,669 shares and is now valued at $7,410,480. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.