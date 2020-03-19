Analysts Turn Mixed On STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

The shares of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $39 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of STORE Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Morgan Stanley was of a view that STOR is Overweight in its latest report on October 01, 2018. Janney thinks that STOR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.11 while ending the day at $15.26. During the trading session, a total of 6.94 million shares were traded which represents a -206.96% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. STOR had ended its last session trading at $19.36. STORE Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.03, with a beta of 0.53. STOR 52-week low price stands at $17.60 while its 52-week high price is $40.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.0%. STORE Capital Corporation has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -31.87% to reach $14.67/share. It started the day trading at $5.44 and traded between $4.00 and $4.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBD’s 50-day SMA is 9.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.94. The stock has a high of $14.66 for the year while the low is $3.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.20%, as 14.25M STOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.93% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DBD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 256,020 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,914,486 shares of DBD, with a total valuation of $76,619,692. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,863,779 worth of shares.

Similarly, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,278,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,300 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated which are valued at $37,051,953. In the same vein, Sapience Investments LLC increased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,782,535 shares and is now valued at $19,533,396. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.