Analysts Turn Mixed On SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

The shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SITE Centers Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Sell the SITC stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $16. Compass Point was of a view that SITC is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that SITC is worth In-line rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.64 while ending the day at $4.72. During the trading session, a total of 3.4 million shares were traded which represents a -107.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. SITC had ended its last session trading at $6.05. SITC 52-week low price stands at $5.84 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.03%. SITE Centers Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Wedbush also rated GOOD as Initiated on July 26, 2018, with its price target of $21.50 suggesting that GOOD could surge by 67.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -35.51% to reach $24.30/share. It started the day trading at $11.84 and traded between $7.75 and $7.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOOD’s 50-day SMA is 20.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.72. The stock has a high of $23.98 for the year while the low is $11.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 239217.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.21%, as 344,976 SITC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.99% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 240.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GOOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 51,547 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,186,816 shares of GOOD, with a total valuation of $60,135,218. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more GOOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,558,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares by 2.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,279,296 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,602 shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation which are valued at $43,010,316. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,346 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 757,607 shares and is now valued at $14,296,044. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.