Analysts Turn Mixed On Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

The shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Physicians Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Outperform the DOC stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $22. Citigroup was of a view that DOC is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Stifel thinks that DOC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.56 while ending the day at $11.61. During the trading session, a total of 3.27 million shares were traded which represents a -45.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. DOC had ended its last session trading at $15.22. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $2.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 0.48. DOC 52-week low price stands at $14.52 while its 52-week high price is $20.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. Physicians Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. H.C. Wainwright also rated BNTX as Initiated on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that BNTX could down by -237.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 38.14% to reach $27.25/share. It started the day trading at $105.00 and traded between $82.2086 and $92.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $76.00 for the year while the low is $12.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.02%, as 1.45M DOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of BioNTech SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 290.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 185.98%.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more BNTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,988,970 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.25% of BioNTech SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.