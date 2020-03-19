Analysts Turn Mixed On InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD), Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

The shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InMode Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on September 03, 2019, to Outperform the INMD stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.52.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.14 while ending the day at $15.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a 4.4% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. INMD had ended its last session trading at $14.86. InMode Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.50 INMD 52-week low price stands at $13.06 while its 52-week high price is $58.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The InMode Ltd. generated 44.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. InMode Ltd. has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated STML as Initiated on December 24, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that STML could surge by 85.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.58% to reach $23.57/share. It started the day trading at $4.23 and traded between $3.21 and $3.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STML’s 50-day SMA is 6.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.56. The stock has a high of $18.22 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.60%, as 5.76M INMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.53% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 897.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.51% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Eventide Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,160,608 shares of STML, with a total valuation of $25,046,860. Rubric Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more STML shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,070,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares by 27.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,210,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,190,000 shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $19,324,200. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 211,973 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,991,626 shares and is now valued at $18,009,589. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.