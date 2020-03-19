Analysts Turn Mixed On FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)

The shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FS KKR Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Overweight the FSK stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.18 while ending the day at $2.53. During the trading session, a total of 12.83 million shares were traded which represents a -285.21% decline from the average session volume which is 3.33 million shares. FSK had ended its last session trading at $3.18. FSK 52-week low price stands at $2.71 while its 52-week high price is $6.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. FS KKR Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Susquehanna also rated ERI as Initiated on July 24, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that ERI could surge by 89.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.63% to reach $67.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.67 and traded between $6.02 and $7.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERI’s 50-day SMA is 52.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.08. The stock has a high of $70.74 for the year while the low is $9.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.17%, as 20.81M FSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.65% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -71.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ERI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 37,118 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,955,913 shares of ERI, with a total valuation of $499,587,714. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $348,933,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,753,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,743 shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. which are valued at $288,687,045. In the same vein, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 120,889 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,250,594 shares and is now valued at $263,474,807. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Eldorado Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.