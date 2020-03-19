Analysts Turn Mixed On EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

The shares of EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EverQuote Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $35. Needham was of a view that EVER is Buy in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Raymond James thinks that EVER is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 234.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.39 while ending the day at $23.71. During the trading session, a total of 630432.0 shares were traded which represents a -22.04% decline from the average session volume which is 516580.0 shares. EVER had ended its last session trading at $32.99. EverQuote Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 EVER 52-week low price stands at $7.09 while its 52-week high price is $48.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EverQuote Inc. generated 46.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -325.0%. EverQuote Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. DA Davidson also rated FRPT as Reiterated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $102 suggesting that FRPT could surge by 44.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.08% to reach $78.86/share. It started the day trading at $50.82 and traded between $40.79 and $43.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRPT’s 50-day SMA is 65.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.46. The stock has a high of $81.29 for the year while the low is $35.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.81%, as 2.78M EVER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.21% of Freshpet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 442.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold more FRPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC selling -98,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,413,426 shares of FRPT, with a total valuation of $160,396,292. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FRPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,441,058 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Freshpet Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,971,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,182 shares of Freshpet Inc. which are valued at $131,015,323. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Freshpet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,365,428 shares and is now valued at $90,746,345. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Freshpet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.