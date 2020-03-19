Analysts Turn Mixed On Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

The shares of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Designer Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Overweight the DBI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $16. Susquehanna was of a view that DBI is Positive in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that DBI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.60 while ending the day at $3.17. During the trading session, a total of 5.17 million shares were traded which represents a -242.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. DBI had ended its last session trading at $4.08. Designer Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $267.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.14. Designer Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DBI 52-week low price stands at $3.70 while its 52-week high price is $25.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Designer Brands Inc. generated 87.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 960.0%. Designer Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Maxim Group also rated ENVA as Reiterated on July 13, 2018, with its price target of $43 suggesting that ENVA could surge by 76.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -37.93% to reach $37.25/share. It started the day trading at $12.98 and traded between $7.84 and $8.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENVA’s 50-day SMA is 20.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.53. The stock has a high of $31.95 for the year while the low is $12.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.46%, as 1.17M DBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.73% of Enova International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 345.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ENVA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -34,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,051,840 shares of ENVA, with a total valuation of $97,096,365. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,921,829 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Enova International Inc. shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,573,694 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,600 shares of Enova International Inc. which are valued at $49,466,399. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Enova International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,971 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,926,635 shares and is now valued at $37,029,925. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Enova International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.