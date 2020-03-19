Analysts Turn Mixed On CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD), TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

The shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $48 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CorMedix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2019, to Buy the CRMD stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on September 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that CRMD is Buy in its latest report on August 10, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that CRMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.34 while ending the day at $2.35. During the trading session, a total of 544779.0 shares were traded which represents a -92.08% decline from the average session volume which is 283620.0 shares. CRMD had ended its last session trading at $3.07. CorMedix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 CRMD 52-week low price stands at $2.18 while its 52-week high price is $10.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CorMedix Inc. generated 16.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.76%. CorMedix Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $15.79 and traded between $14.16 and $14.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TU’s 50-day SMA is 19.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.58. The stock has a high of $41.81 for the year while the low is $27.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.20%, as 1.48M CRMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.23% of TELUS Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.97, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.10% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of TELUS Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.