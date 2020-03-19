Analysts Turn Mixed On Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

The shares of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Buy the CODI stock while also putting a $21.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 20, 2016. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 25, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Jefferies was of a view that CODI is Buy in its latest report on July 01, 2015. Stifel Nicolaus thinks that CODI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.855 while ending the day at $11.15. During the trading session, a total of 991282.0 shares were traded which represents a -199.73% decline from the average session volume which is 330730.0 shares. CODI had ended its last session trading at $14.18. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CODI 52-week low price stands at $14.05 while its 52-week high price is $26.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compass Diversified Holdings LLC generated 100.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on October 27, 2011 where it informed investors and clients that International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) is now rated as Hold. Standpoint Research also rated IBOC as Initiated on May 12, 2011, with its price target of $24 suggesting that IBOC could surge by 13.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.83% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $27.29 and traded between $18.72 and $19.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBOC’s 50-day SMA is 37.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.58. The stock has a high of $44.00 for the year while the low is $24.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 876070.79 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.23%, as 839,013 CODI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of International Bancshares Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.09, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 202.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IBOC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 30,101 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,166,797 shares of IBOC, with a total valuation of $210,287,778. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IBOC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,047,348 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its International Bancshares Corporation shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,809,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -65,468 shares of International Bancshares Corporation which are valued at $164,018,408. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its International Bancshares Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,850 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,969,617 shares and is now valued at $67,163,940. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of International Bancshares Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.