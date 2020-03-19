Analysts Turn Mixed On Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on October 01, 2019, to Buy the CLF stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Cowen was of a view that CLF is Market Perform in its latest report on February 07, 2019. Cowen thinks that CLF is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.98 while ending the day at $3.12. During the trading session, a total of 19.04 million shares were traded which represents a -68.63% decline from the average session volume which is 11.29 million shares. CLF had ended its last session trading at $4.12. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CLF 52-week low price stands at $3.73 while its 52-week high price is $11.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. generated 352.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 132.0%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 22, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.75% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.2945 and traded between $0.7268 and $0.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTIM’s 50-day SMA is 1.4600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7000. The stock has a high of $2.72 for the year while the low is $0.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45949.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.40%, as 42,549 CLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 38.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Delta Partners LP bought more GTIM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Delta Partners LP purchasing 913 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,020,490 shares of GTIM, with a total valuation of $2,727,662.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 463,296 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. which are valued at $625,450. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,011 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 290,861 shares and is now valued at $392,662. Following these latest developments, around 17.60% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.