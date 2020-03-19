Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

The shares of Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $145 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Woodward Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. William Blair was of a view that WWD is Outperform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Barrington Research thinks that WWD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $109.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $52.05 while ending the day at $55.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -74.28% decline from the average session volume which is 720370.0 shares. WWD had ended its last session trading at $66.20. Woodward Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 1.39. Woodward Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 WWD 52-week low price stands at $60.41 while its 52-week high price is $129.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Woodward Inc. generated 148.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Woodward Inc. has the potential to record 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BofA/Merrill also rated NLY as Resumed on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $9.25 suggesting that NLY could surge by 46.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.12% to reach $9.92/share. It started the day trading at $6.27 and traded between $3.51 and $5.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLY’s 50-day SMA is 9.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.14. The stock has a high of $10.50 for the year while the low is $6.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.04%, as 24.05M WWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,303,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 135,762,216 shares of NLY, with a total valuation of $1,202,853,234. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,186,561,882 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by 1.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 47,730,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 920,948 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. which are valued at $422,892,363. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,540,435 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,146,051 shares and is now valued at $205,074,012. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.