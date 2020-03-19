Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 820.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.34.

The shares of the company added by 21.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.02 while ending the day at $2.34. During the trading session, a total of 30.39 million shares were traded which represents a -190.54% decline from the average session volume which is 10.46 million shares. VXRT had ended its last session trading at $1.93. Vaxart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 VXRT 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vaxart Inc. generated 19.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -106.25%. Vaxart Inc. has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Compass Point also rated AKR as Initiated on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that AKR could surge by 50.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.24% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.57 and traded between $13.22 and $13.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKR’s 50-day SMA is 23.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.72. The stock has a high of $29.55 for the year while the low is $15.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.65%, as 2.10M VXRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.74% of Acadia Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 667.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 528,661 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,095,037 shares of AKR, with a total valuation of $321,930,645. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $299,416,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Acadia Realty Trust shares by 5.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,993,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 557,170 shares of Acadia Realty Trust which are valued at $228,247,406. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Acadia Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 404,226 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,550,684 shares and is now valued at $149,617,623. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Acadia Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.