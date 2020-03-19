Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

The shares of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $35 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Steven Madden Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Market Perform the SHOO stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SHOO is Neutral in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SHOO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.38 while ending the day at $17.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a -81.42% decline from the average session volume which is 766460.0 shares. SHOO had ended its last session trading at $21.94. Steven Madden Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.01. Steven Madden Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 SHOO 52-week low price stands at $19.67 while its 52-week high price is $44.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Steven Madden Ltd. generated 264.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%. Steven Madden Ltd. has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Boenning & Scattergood published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) is now rated as Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PFS as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that PFS could surge by 59.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.97% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.73 and traded between $9.56 and $9.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFS’s 50-day SMA is 21.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.70. The stock has a high of $27.57 for the year while the low is $12.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.17%, as 1.40M SHOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 260.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PFS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 105,033 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,840,256 shares of PFS, with a total valuation of $176,628,315. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,814,957 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Provident Financial Services Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,418,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,729 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc. which are valued at $108,263,368. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Provident Financial Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,331 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,574,500 shares and is now valued at $51,438,510. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Provident Financial Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.