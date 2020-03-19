Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE:SACH), Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

The shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE:SACH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sachem Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -45.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 9.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -46.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.20 while ending the day at $1.23. During the trading session, a total of 706498.0 shares were traded which represents a -569.92% decline from the average session volume which is 105460.0 shares. SACH had ended its last session trading at $2.31. SACH 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $5.70.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Sachem Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.78% to reach $24.67/share. It started the day trading at $12.40 and traded between $8.64 and $10.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPH’s 50-day SMA is 20.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.56. The stock has a high of $24.89 for the year while the low is $12.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 545880.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.73%, as 509,143 SACH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 304.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SPH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -146,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,208,495 shares of SPH, with a total valuation of $160,640,247.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares by 13.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,004,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -153,900 shares of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. which are valued at $19,667,713. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 815,827 shares and is now valued at $15,965,734. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.