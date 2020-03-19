Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)

The shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IMV Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Buy the IMV stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. Wells Fargo was of a view that IMV is Market Perform in its latest report on October 28, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that IMV is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.22.

The shares of the company added by 13.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.30. During the trading session, a total of 3.37 million shares were traded which represents a -3722.73% decline from the average session volume which is 88100.0 shares. IMV had ended its last session trading at $2.03. IMV 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $5.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IMV Inc. generated 16.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%. IMV Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.50% to reach $148.33/share. It started the day trading at $117.63 and traded between $95.50 and $100.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TECD’s 50-day SMA is 141.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 119.13. The stock has a high of $151.47 for the year while the low is $80.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 717880.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.75%, as 751,980 IMV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Tech Data Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.69, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 746.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TECD shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 541,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,915,015 shares of TECD, with a total valuation of $557,458,986. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TECD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $555,145,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Tech Data Corporation shares by 4.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,095,458 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 136,468 shares of Tech Data Corporation which are valued at $440,762,265. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tech Data Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,304 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,212,652 shares and is now valued at $172,669,518. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Tech Data Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.