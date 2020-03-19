Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC), Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

The shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2018, to Hold the HMHC stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 05, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Goldman was of a view that HMHC is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that HMHC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -35.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -37.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.68 while ending the day at $1.73. During the trading session, a total of 594301.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.79% decline from the average session volume which is 496130.0 shares. HMHC had ended its last session trading at $2.79. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HMHC 52-week low price stands at $2.68 while its 52-week high price is $8.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company generated 296.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.94%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that DHY’s 50-day SMA is 2.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.49. The stock has a high of $2.59 for the year while the low is $1.73. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.88, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Capital Management LLC bought more DHY shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Capital Management LLC purchasing 77,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 847,069 shares of DHY, with a total valuation of $1,948,259. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. meanwhile bought more DHY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,215,739 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… decreased its Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares by 12.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 501,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -74,547 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. which are valued at $1,154,106. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Asset Management LL… decreased its Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 96,450 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 239,010 shares and is now valued at $549,723. Following these latest developments, around 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.