Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $20.50. BTIG Research was of a view that GPMT is Neutral in its latest report on October 09, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that GPMT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -30.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.74 while ending the day at $4.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.88 million shares were traded which represents a -527.78% decline from the average session volume which is 458900.0 shares. GPMT had ended its last session trading at $6.17. GPMT 52-week low price stands at $6.17 while its 52-week high price is $19.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. Mizuho also rated BXP as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $152 suggesting that BXP could surge by 41.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $105.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.66% to reach $149.84/share. It started the day trading at $99.77 and traded between $85.5301 and $88.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXP’s 50-day SMA is 135.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 133.36. The stock has a high of $147.83 for the year while the low is $94.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.06%, as 2.58M GPMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.46% of Boston Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.74, while the P/B ratio is 2.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 821.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BXP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 125,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,838,917 shares of BXP, with a total valuation of $2,558,029,958. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more BXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,681,062,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Boston Properties Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,122,175 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -75,534 shares of Boston Properties Inc. which are valued at $1,305,153,245. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Boston Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 757,046 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,720,354 shares and is now valued at $1,253,342,445. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Boston Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.