Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

The shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $0.20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FET is Underperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that FET is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -29.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.19 while ending the day at $0.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -20.56% decline from the average session volume which is 831420.0 shares. FET had ended its last session trading at $0.27. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FET 52-week low price stands at $0.18 while its 52-week high price is $6.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Forum Energy Technologies Inc. generated 57.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is now rated as Neutral. Piper Jaffray also rated SAIL as Resumed on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SAIL could surge by 54.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.53% to reach $27.79/share. It started the day trading at $15.90 and traded between $11.61 and $12.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAIL’s 50-day SMA is 23.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.90. The stock has a high of $30.49 for the year while the low is $12.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.91%, as 8.91M FET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.06% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 992.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SAIL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 150,608 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,789,590 shares of SAIL, with a total valuation of $197,232,419. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SAIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,528,115 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.