Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

The shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ACRE is Underperform in its latest report on December 15, 2016. FBR & Co. thinks that ACRE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 22, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -33.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -35.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.78 while ending the day at $4.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -249.73% decline from the average session volume which is 452610.0 shares. ACRE had ended its last session trading at $6.67. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation currently has a market cap of $172.43 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 0.72. ACRE 52-week low price stands at $6.49 while its 52-week high price is $17.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.19% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.98 and traded between $0.8001 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WATT’s 50-day SMA is 1.5800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8600. The stock has a high of $6.79 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.07%, as 5.74M ACRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.10% of Energous Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 779.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WATT shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 187,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,749,232 shares of WATT, with a total valuation of $2,396,448. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WATT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,578,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its Energous Corporation shares by 3.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 543,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,500 shares of Energous Corporation which are valued at $744,985. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Energous Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,493 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 427,491 shares and is now valued at $585,663. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Energous Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.