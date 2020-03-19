2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

The shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whitestone REIT, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2018, to Buy the WSR stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on July 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Robert W. Baird was of a view that WSR is Underperform in its latest report on May 17, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that WSR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.25 while ending the day at $6.72. During the trading session, a total of 650053.0 shares were traded which represents a -133.11% decline from the average session volume which is 278860.0 shares. WSR had ended its last session trading at $8.58. WSR 52-week low price stands at $7.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated PMT as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PMT could surge by 76.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -34.71% to reach $23.77/share. It started the day trading at $8.11 and traded between $3.50 and $5.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PMT’s 50-day SMA is 21.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.06. The stock has a high of $23.79 for the year while the low is $7.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.62%, as 3.14M WSR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.18% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -69.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,599,017 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,247,650 shares of PMT, with a total valuation of $315,626,355. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,981,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by 6.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,947,061 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 174,217 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust which are valued at $61,004,163. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 382,795 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,362,500 shares and is now valued at $48,903,750. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.