2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

The shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $25 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Univar Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on September 21, 2018, to Buy the UNVR stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that UNVR is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2018. Berenberg thinks that UNVR is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.81% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.40 while ending the day at $7.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.86 million shares were traded which represents a -106.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. UNVR had ended its last session trading at $8.72. Univar Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UNVR 52-week low price stands at $8.02 while its 52-week high price is $24.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Univar Solutions Inc. generated 330.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.79%. Univar Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.88% to reach $12.56/share. It started the day trading at $2.13 and traded between $1.49 and $1.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUMP’s 50-day SMA is 8.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.48. The stock has a high of $25.38 for the year while the low is $1.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.29%, as 6.69M UNVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.01% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -59.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PUMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 516,461 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,091,734 shares of PUMP, with a total valuation of $105,923,590. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PUMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,587,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deep Basin Capital LP increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by 104.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,099,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,096,759 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. which are valued at $35,914,485. In the same vein, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 744,695 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,021,135 shares and is now valued at $35,225,143. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.