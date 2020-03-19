2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $58 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that TCBI is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TCBI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $52.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.3801 while ending the day at $22.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -120.64% decline from the average session volume which is 584650.0 shares. TCBI had ended its last session trading at $28.32. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 1.94. TCBI 52-week low price stands at $25.94 while its 52-week high price is $66.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Pivotal Research Group also rated BOOT as Reiterated on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that BOOT could surge by 74.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -31.00% to reach $40.45/share. It started the day trading at $14.40 and traded between $8.03 and $10.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOOT’s 50-day SMA is 34.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.66. The stock has a high of $48.11 for the year while the low is $14.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.26%, as 4.39M TCBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.30% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BOOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 63,721 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,074,637 shares of BOOT, with a total valuation of $124,969,117. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,570,025 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by 1.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,653,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,694 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. which are valued at $50,703,705. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 147,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,566,948 shares and is now valued at $48,058,295. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.