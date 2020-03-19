2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.95.

During the trading session, a total of 570550.0 shares were traded which represents a -218.78% decline from the average session volume which is 178980.0 shares. EDF had ended its last session trading at $6.67. EDF 52-week low price stands at $6.02 while its 52-week high price is $14.48.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.53% to reach $30.06/share. It started the day trading at $21.38 and traded between $18.14 and $20.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCSG’s 50-day SMA is 26.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.01. The stock has a high of $34.98 for the year while the low is $15.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 17.12M EDF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.15% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.01, while the P/B ratio is 3.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 789.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HCSG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 271,771 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,133,781 shares of HCSG, with a total valuation of $224,004,329. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HCSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $207,387,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares by 4.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,927,853 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 243,197 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. which are valued at $163,253,072. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 275,781 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,656,316 shares and is now valued at $128,234,943. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.